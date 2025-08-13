Suresh Raina Questioned by ED in Betting App Money Laundering Case

Former Indian cricket star Suresh Raina made an appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday amid investigations into a money laundering case related to an illegal betting app, as disclosed by official sources.

Raina's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with investigations focusing on the contentious app, 1xBet. The probing eyes of the ED seek to unravel any endorsements or associations the cricketer may have with this app.

This is part of a broader ED probe targeting several illegal betting platforms accused of swindling money from people and investors or potentially participating in massive tax evasion schemes.

