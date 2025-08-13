Left Menu

Suresh Raina Questioned by ED in Betting App Money Laundering Case

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding his alleged connection to the illegal betting app 1xBet, as part of a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency is exploring potential links to endorsements and other cases of evasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:13 IST
Suresh Raina Questioned by ED in Betting App Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket star Suresh Raina made an appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday amid investigations into a money laundering case related to an illegal betting app, as disclosed by official sources.

Raina's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with investigations focusing on the contentious app, 1xBet. The probing eyes of the ED seek to unravel any endorsements or associations the cricketer may have with this app.

This is part of a broader ED probe targeting several illegal betting platforms accused of swindling money from people and investors or potentially participating in massive tax evasion schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025