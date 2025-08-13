Left Menu

Monetary Dispute Sparks Gunfire in Delhi's Geeta Colony

In Delhi's Geeta Colony, a 25-year-old man was allegedly shot at due to a financial dispute. Three individuals confronted Shivam Sharma and his friend during a meeting about the owed money. Shots were fired, but Sharma escaped unharmed. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

A dispute over money escalated into a shooting incident in Delhi's Geeta Colony, police reported on Wednesday night.

Late Tuesday evening, Shivam Sharma, a Jagatpuri resident, met Sheetal and her husband Sonu, who owed him money, at Taj Enclave. They were joined by three others, resulting in a physical altercation.

Shadab, allegedly involved in the scuffle, brandished a gun and fired at Sharma, who managed to dodge the bullets unharmed. Police have filed a case and are on the lookout for the suspects, noting Sharma's own history of a similar charge.

