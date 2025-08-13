Left Menu

ED Raids Rohtas Projects: A Rs 248 Crore Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches against Rohtas Projects Ltd., an Uttar Pradesh-based realty group, in a Rs 248 crore money laundering probe. Investigations stem from 87 FIRs filed by homebuyers alleging fraud by the company's promoters. The promoters have been absconding for four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:44 IST
ED Raids Rohtas Projects: A Rs 248 Crore Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has launched an extensive search operation focusing on the Uttar Pradesh-based realty company, Rohtas Projects Ltd. The raids are part of a money laundering investigation involving a staggering sum of Rs 248 crore, according to official sources.

In this high-profile case, at least eight locations in Lucknow and two in Delhi were targeted. The search operation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with allegations that the company duped investors.

Triggered by 87 FIRs filed since 2021 by homebuyers, the investigation reveals that promoters Piyush, Paresh, and Deepak Rastogi have been absconding for four years. As forensic audits indicate, these actions amount to Rs 248 crore in 'proceeds of crime.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025