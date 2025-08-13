Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Collaboration Deepens

Pakistan and the United States have strengthened their commitment to countering terrorism through joint efforts. The nations agreed to deepen cooperation during a bilateral dialogue held in Islamabad, primarily targeting militant groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban.

The dialogue, which occurred after the United States designated the BLA as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, was co-chaired by Nabeel Munir, Pakistan's Special Secretary for the UN, and Gregory D. LoGerfo, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the US Department of State.

In a joint statement, both sides highlighted their intention to continue working together in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, to establish effective counterterrorism strategies. This reflects an improvement in Pakistan-US relations, characterized by recent high-profile interactions and mutual efforts to address global security concerns.