Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Collaboration Deepens
Pakistan and the US are intensifying their joint efforts to combat major militant groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban. This collaboration was solidified during a recent dialogue in Islamabad, underlining a mutual commitment to tackling terrorism and promoting regional peace and stability.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan and the United States have strengthened their commitment to countering terrorism through joint efforts. The nations agreed to deepen cooperation during a bilateral dialogue held in Islamabad, primarily targeting militant groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban.
The dialogue, which occurred after the United States designated the BLA as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, was co-chaired by Nabeel Munir, Pakistan's Special Secretary for the UN, and Gregory D. LoGerfo, Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the US Department of State.
In a joint statement, both sides highlighted their intention to continue working together in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, to establish effective counterterrorism strategies. This reflects an improvement in Pakistan-US relations, characterized by recent high-profile interactions and mutual efforts to address global security concerns.
ALSO READ
Security forces went to great extent to establish that identity of terrorists was same as those responsible for Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah.
Security forces were instructed not to allow terrorists responsible for Pahalgam attack leave the country: Amit Shah.
Daring Burglary at SBI Branch in Andhra Pradesh: Security Lapses Revealed
Operation Mahadev: Security Forces Eliminate Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commanders
Did govt not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley; why there was no security? Why they were left at God's mercy: Priyanka Gandhi.