Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Faces Jail Amid Expanding Investigation

South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, is set to begin her incarceration on Wednesday. She will occupy a cell akin to the one housing her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid a criminal investigation into the couple. Kim was booked into Seoul Nambu Detention Center after a court issued an arrest warrant on suspicion of evidence tampering regarding allegations of bribery and stock fraud.

While her attorneys deny the charges, the ongoing probe has captured public attention. Kim's jail routine will closely mirror that of other inmates, albeit with minor adjustments due to her status. The detention marks a stark transition from her previous life in a luxury apartment, casting a spotlight on her influence and controversies.

Despite health concerns, Kim's legal team has yet to confirm her availability for further questioning. Known for her fine art expertise, Kim has courted controversy throughout her husband's presidency, often overshadowing Yoon's turbulent tenure. Her strategic political mind has been cited as instrumental in Yoon's rise to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)