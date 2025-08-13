Drama Unfolds: Arrest in Kolkata's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' Turmoil

A man identified as Chandan Gupta was detained by Kolkata Police for his alleged participation in the assault of a guard assigned to an IPS officer during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march. The march took place recently as a protest to the West Bengal secretariat.

During the same demonstration, chaos erupted in Kolkata and Howrah on August 9, sparking on the anniversary of a tragic incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Multiple FIRs have been lodged against several involved individuals including BJP leaders, for obstructing security personnel.

The unrest has also seen accusations from the family of a deceased doctor. The victim's father claims police misconduct during the protests, adding another layer of scrutiny to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)