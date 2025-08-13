Left Menu

Drones Spark Fire at Russian Oil Facility

Ukraine's military claimed its drones struck the Uniecha oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region, causing significant damage and a large fire. The incident marks a notable escalation in tensions between the nations. Ukrainian General Staff shared the information via their official Telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:26 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukraine's military announced on Wednesday that its drones successfully targeted the Uniecha oil pumping station located in Russia's Bryansk region. The attack reportedly occurred overnight.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the incident resulted in notable damage and a large-scale fire at the booster pumping station building. This attack signifies a considerable increase in tensions between the neighboring nations.

The information regarding the operation and its effects was disseminated through the Ukrainian General Staff's official Telegram channel, highlighting the dynamic and evolving nature of the conflict.

