Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat Amid Sanctions Violations

Estonia has taken decisive action by expelling a Russian diplomat over alleged sanctions violations and other state crimes. This move, announced by the Estonian foreign ministry, targets the first secretary of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, who has been declared persona non grata.

According to the ministry's statement, the decision underscores Estonia's commitment to protecting its sovereignty against external interference. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized that the ongoing interference by the Russian embassy in Estonia's internal affairs must be halted.

This development marks another chapter in the complex diplomatic relations between Estonia and Russia, highlighting tensions driven by geopolitical concerns and regulatory compliance.