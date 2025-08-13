Demand for NIA Probe in Koppal Activist Murder Heightens

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday pressed Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to insist that a probe into the murder of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayak in Koppal be handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA). The BJP alleged a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' by Jehadist extremist groups.

In a memorandum to the Governor, BJP legislators highlighted that Nayak, a leader from the Valmiki community, was murdered on August 3 near a mosque in Koppal. The party fears that the murder, linked to PFI and SDPI, disturbed the region's peace. The Congress government has been accused of leniency towards these groups.

Amid growing demands for an NIA investigation to ensure a comprehensive probe, protests erupted in Koppal and surrounding areas. Opposition leaders have criticized the government for its perceived inability to tackle extremist violence, as suspects in the case, including prime accused Sadiq Kolkar, remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)