Left Menu

J&K Police Seize Banned Books in Poonch District

Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches in bookshops across Poonch District to seize books banned for promoting secessionism. Acting on directives to forfeit these titles, no such books were found during the searches. Bookshop owners were cautioned against stocking prohibited materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:21 IST
J&K Police Seize Banned Books in Poonch District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday executed searches of bookshops throughout Poonch district to confiscate 25 books prohibited by the Lieutenant Governor's administration.

Following directives concerning the confiscation of titles promoting false narratives and secessionism, police conducted thorough searches but reported no findings of banned books in the district.

Bookshop owners were alerted to the directive and advised to refrain from stocking or selling the banned publications, which include works by well-known authors like Arundhati Roy and A G Noorani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025