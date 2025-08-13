J&K Police Seize Banned Books in Poonch District
Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches in bookshops across Poonch District to seize books banned for promoting secessionism. Acting on directives to forfeit these titles, no such books were found during the searches. Bookshop owners were cautioned against stocking prohibited materials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday executed searches of bookshops throughout Poonch district to confiscate 25 books prohibited by the Lieutenant Governor's administration.
Following directives concerning the confiscation of titles promoting false narratives and secessionism, police conducted thorough searches but reported no findings of banned books in the district.
Bookshop owners were alerted to the directive and advised to refrain from stocking or selling the banned publications, which include works by well-known authors like Arundhati Roy and A G Noorani.
(With inputs from agencies.)
