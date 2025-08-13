J&K Police Seize Banned Books in Poonch District

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday executed searches of bookshops throughout Poonch district to confiscate 25 books prohibited by the Lieutenant Governor's administration.

Following directives concerning the confiscation of titles promoting false narratives and secessionism, police conducted thorough searches but reported no findings of banned books in the district.

Bookshop owners were alerted to the directive and advised to refrain from stocking or selling the banned publications, which include works by well-known authors like Arundhati Roy and A G Noorani.

(With inputs from agencies.)