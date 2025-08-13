Bengaluru High-Profile Murder Case: Wife Charged

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has officially charged Pallavi with the murder of her husband, Om Prakash, a former DGP, according to a comprehensive 1,150-page charge sheet.

Prakash, an officer from the 1981 IPS batch, was allegedly killed by his wife on April 20 at their home in HSR Layout. The gravity of the crime led the Karnataka government to entrust the investigation to the CCB.

The charge sheet, filed in the First ACMM Court, has captured national attention. While Pallavi is named the prime accused, their daughter Kriti has been cleared of allegations due to insufficient evidence. Pallavi is under arrest and faces a murder charge.