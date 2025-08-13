Judicial Drama Unfolds: Justice Yashwant Varma Faces Impeachment
Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court faces potential impeachment over corruption charges linked to a cash discovery incident. An inquiry committee, led by top jurists, is investigating. Varma's resignation appears as his viable option to avoid removal by Parliament and the consequent loss of pension and benefits.
A high-stakes judicial drama is unfolding as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced a committee to investigate corruption charges against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court. The inquiry could lead to Varma's resignation or a historic impeachment proceeding by the Indian Parliament.
The committee comprises Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior Karnataka High Court advocate B V Acharya. They are tasked with presenting their findings swiftly. Justice Varma's case relates to cash discovered at his Delhi residence, prompting calls from high-profile politicians for his removal.
If Justice Varma chooses resignation, he retains pension and benefits, unlike parliamentary removal. Justice Varma's situation marks a significant moment in judicial accountability, paralleling previous cases such as those of V Ramaswami and Soumitra Sen, highlighting the gravity of judicial ethics and oversight in India.
