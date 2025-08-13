Judicial Drama Unfolds: Justice Yashwant Varma Faces Impeachment

A high-stakes judicial drama is unfolding as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced a committee to investigate corruption charges against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court. The inquiry could lead to Varma's resignation or a historic impeachment proceeding by the Indian Parliament.

The committee comprises Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior Karnataka High Court advocate B V Acharya. They are tasked with presenting their findings swiftly. Justice Varma's case relates to cash discovered at his Delhi residence, prompting calls from high-profile politicians for his removal.

If Justice Varma chooses resignation, he retains pension and benefits, unlike parliamentary removal. Justice Varma's situation marks a significant moment in judicial accountability, paralleling previous cases such as those of V Ramaswami and Soumitra Sen, highlighting the gravity of judicial ethics and oversight in India.

