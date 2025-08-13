Tragic Gorge Accident Claims Two Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district resulted in the death of a woman and her two-year-old son when their SUV skidded off the road. The husband remains missing. Authorities have initiated a probe into the incident.
A devastating accident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, claiming the lives of a 25-year-old woman, Lalita Devi, and her two-year-old son. The tragedy unfolded when their Mahindra XUV300 skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge late on Tuesday night.
Officials have reported that the woman's husband, Baljeet Singh, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, is missing. Authorities are actively searching for him, although there has been no trace of him so far.
The police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the accident. Efforts continue to determine the cause of the crash and locate the missing husband.
