Gaza Crisis: Rising Tensions and the Struggle for Peace

In a continuing conflict, Israel's military intensified strikes on Gaza City, accounting for 123 deaths in the past day, according to Gaza's health ministry. Meanwhile, Hamas engaged in discussions with Egypt to seek potential resolutions.

The situation remains dire with the daily death toll becoming the highest in a week amidst ongoing war. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu suggests Palestinians should leave the conflict zone, a proposal facing global condemnation.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as aid discussions continue alongside possible ceasefire talks, prompted by Egyptian mediators aiming for conflict resolution and relief delivery in the beleaguered region.

