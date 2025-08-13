Left Menu

Detained at the Border: Rohingyas' 20-Year Journey Ends in Assam

Nine suspected Rohingyas, including women and children, were detained by Assam Police near the India-Bangladesh border. Local residents handed them over to the authorities after they revealed their illegal entry and desire to return to Bangladesh. The detainees claimed to have lived in India for around 20 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:30 IST
Detained at the Border: Rohingyas' 20-Year Journey Ends in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant border security incident, nine individuals, including women and children, suspected to be Rohingyas, have been detained by Assam Police in Cachar district near the India-Bangladesh border.

The group was identified by residents of Bishwanbharpur village in the Katigorah area, who, upon questioning, discovered their illegal entry status and alerted authorities.

The detainees, who claimed a 20-year stay in Hyderabad, expressed their wish to return to Bangladesh due to family ties. They were lured by middlemen promising safe passage back, only to be captured after being discovered by locals while seeking sustenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025