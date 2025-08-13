Detained at the Border: Rohingyas' 20-Year Journey Ends in Assam
Nine suspected Rohingyas, including women and children, were detained by Assam Police near the India-Bangladesh border. Local residents handed them over to the authorities after they revealed their illegal entry and desire to return to Bangladesh. The detainees claimed to have lived in India for around 20 years.
In a significant border security incident, nine individuals, including women and children, suspected to be Rohingyas, have been detained by Assam Police in Cachar district near the India-Bangladesh border.
The group was identified by residents of Bishwanbharpur village in the Katigorah area, who, upon questioning, discovered their illegal entry status and alerted authorities.
The detainees, who claimed a 20-year stay in Hyderabad, expressed their wish to return to Bangladesh due to family ties. They were lured by middlemen promising safe passage back, only to be captured after being discovered by locals while seeking sustenance.
