Left Menu

Odisha CM Launches MLA LAD Web Portal to Streamline Governance

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'MLA LAD Web Portal' to simplify and expedite administrative processes. The portal allows timely management of local area development projects and increases transparency. Revised guidelines for the CM-SA scheme were also unveiled, with an emphasis on efficiency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:34 IST
Odisha CM Launches MLA LAD Web Portal to Streamline Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday introduced the 'MLA LAD Web Portal,' a new initiative designed to streamline administrative operations and increase efficiency.

The launch occurred shortly before a cabinet meeting and coincided with the release of updated guidelines for the CM-SA (chief minister's special assistance) scheme.

The new measure sets a 30-day timeframe for project approval, ensuring legislators can manage local projects efficiently. Moreover, updates include a notable increase in MLA LAD funds, raising the annual grant per assembly segment to Rs 5 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025