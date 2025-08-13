Odisha CM Launches MLA LAD Web Portal to Streamline Governance

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday introduced the 'MLA LAD Web Portal,' a new initiative designed to streamline administrative operations and increase efficiency.

The launch occurred shortly before a cabinet meeting and coincided with the release of updated guidelines for the CM-SA (chief minister's special assistance) scheme.

The new measure sets a 30-day timeframe for project approval, ensuring legislators can manage local projects efficiently. Moreover, updates include a notable increase in MLA LAD funds, raising the annual grant per assembly segment to Rs 5 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year.