Odisha CM Launches MLA LAD Web Portal to Streamline Governance

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'MLA LAD Web Portal' to simplify and expedite administrative processes. The portal allows timely management of local area development projects and increases transparency. Revised guidelines for the CM-SA scheme were also unveiled, with an emphasis on efficiency and accountability.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday introduced the 'MLA LAD Web Portal,' a new initiative designed to streamline administrative operations and increase efficiency.
The launch occurred shortly before a cabinet meeting and coincided with the release of updated guidelines for the CM-SA (chief minister's special assistance) scheme.
The new measure sets a 30-day timeframe for project approval, ensuring legislators can manage local projects efficiently. Moreover, updates include a notable increase in MLA LAD funds, raising the annual grant per assembly segment to Rs 5 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year.
