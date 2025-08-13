Left Menu

Russia Stands Firm on Ukraine War Stance Amid Upcoming US Summit

Russia maintains its unwavering position on resolving the Ukraine conflict, insisting on Kyiv's troop withdrawal from key regions and NATO ambition abandonment. Amid an upcoming U.S.-Russia summit, Russia emphasizes territorial demands unchanged since Putin's 2024 speech. Ukraine continues to oppose these conditions, seeking to retain its territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:51 IST
Russia Stands Firm on Ukraine War Stance Amid Upcoming US Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an assertive declaration on Wednesday, Russia announced that its stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains unchanged. President Vladimir Putin's demands include the full withdrawal of Kyiv's forces from pivotal regions and the abandonment of its NATO aspirations.

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Putin in Alaska for the first U.S.-Russian summit since 2021, discussions on ending the war are at the forefront. Despite speculations of a potential compromise, Russia holds firm, with Putin's 2024 conditions clearly reiterated by Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Alexei Fadeev.

Ukraine, however, maintains its refusal to concede to Putin's demands, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining sovereignty within its recognized borders. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists on a ceasefire prior to any territorial negotiations, rejecting any proposals compromising Ukraine's defense lines, particularly in the eastern Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025