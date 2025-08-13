Russia Stands Firm on Ukraine War Stance Amid Upcoming US Summit

In an assertive declaration on Wednesday, Russia announced that its stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains unchanged. President Vladimir Putin's demands include the full withdrawal of Kyiv's forces from pivotal regions and the abandonment of its NATO aspirations.

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Putin in Alaska for the first U.S.-Russian summit since 2021, discussions on ending the war are at the forefront. Despite speculations of a potential compromise, Russia holds firm, with Putin's 2024 conditions clearly reiterated by Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Alexei Fadeev.

Ukraine, however, maintains its refusal to concede to Putin's demands, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining sovereignty within its recognized borders. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists on a ceasefire prior to any territorial negotiations, rejecting any proposals compromising Ukraine's defense lines, particularly in the eastern Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)