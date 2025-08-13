Lebanon's Path to Sovereignty: Disarmament and Diplomacy

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun reiterated the nation's stance against armed groups and foreign influence during talks with Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani. This comes after Lebanon's cabinet approved a U.S.-backed plan to disarm Hezbollah, aligned with Iran, to strengthen national sovereignty.

In discussions held in Beirut, President Aoun emphasized Lebanon's openness to collaborate with Iran, insisting such interactions respect national sovereignty and benefit all Lebanese citizens collectively, rejecting support targeted at specific sects.

Aoun criticized recent remarks from Iranian officials, underscoring that Lebanon's self-defense and citizen protection are exclusive responsibilities of the national state and its military forces.

