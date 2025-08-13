Left Menu

BJP Demands NIA Probe into Koppal Activist's Murder Amid Accusations

The BJP has urged Karnataka's Governor to request an NIA probe into the murder of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayak, alleging involvement by extremist group PFI and SDPI. The BJP accuses the Congress government of negligence and demands the NIA uncover links to foreign-funded sleeper cells.

Updated: 13-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:26 IST
  • India

The BJP has made a fervent appeal to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, urging the state government to hand over the investigation of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayak's murder to the National Investigating Agency (NIA). Allegations suggest a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' by extremist groups.

In their memorandum, BJP legislators highlighted that Nayak, a prominent Valmiki community leader, was killed on August 3 near a mosque in Koppal town. They assert that the murder shows signs of involvement from the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), accusing the Congress administration of leniency.

The BJP argues for an NIA probe to address allegations of foreign-funded sleeper cells and calls for compensation for Nayak's family. The topic sparked heated debates in the Legislative Assembly, intensifying calls for a transparent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

