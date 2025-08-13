Left Menu

Delhi Riots: Shockwaves in Court Over 2020 Murder Case

Delhi Police countered Tahir Hussain's bail plea relating to the February 2020 riots murder case. Reserve justice decision highlights complexities with witness statements and alleged planning. Allegations include Hussain's active role in the violence resulting in the tragic death of an intelligence officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:30 IST
Delhi Riots: Shockwaves in Court Over 2020 Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police fiercely opposed the bail plea of Tahir Hussain in Delhi High Court related to a murder case during the February 2020 riots. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved her judgment, reflecting the intertwined legal challenges and public emotion surrounding the case.

The case revolves around the murder of Ankit Sharma, a young intelligence officer. The prosecution underscores the brutality of the murder, which saw Sharma stabbed 51 times, emphasizing a supposed conspiracy aiming to send a chilling message against law enforcement.

Hussain, a former AAP councillor, maintains that he is being wrongfully accused, arguing lack of credible evidence and highlighting contradictions in witness testimonies. This case continues to spotlight the enduring impact of the 2020 riots in Delhi's societal fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025