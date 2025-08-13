Delhi Riots: Shockwaves in Court Over 2020 Murder Case

Delhi Police fiercely opposed the bail plea of Tahir Hussain in Delhi High Court related to a murder case during the February 2020 riots. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved her judgment, reflecting the intertwined legal challenges and public emotion surrounding the case.

The case revolves around the murder of Ankit Sharma, a young intelligence officer. The prosecution underscores the brutality of the murder, which saw Sharma stabbed 51 times, emphasizing a supposed conspiracy aiming to send a chilling message against law enforcement.

Hussain, a former AAP councillor, maintains that he is being wrongfully accused, arguing lack of credible evidence and highlighting contradictions in witness testimonies. This case continues to spotlight the enduring impact of the 2020 riots in Delhi's societal fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)