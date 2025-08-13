Job Offer Lures Woman into Trap in Delhi

A woman was reportedly raped in Delhi's Mundka area after being misled with a false job offer, police reported on Wednesday.

The victim, hailing from Nepal, left her husband due to domestic violence and traveled to Delhi from Bengaluru this month. En route, a fellow passenger gave her a contact named Manjeet, promising employment opportunities, police revealed.

A day after her arrival, she contacted the man for a job, who arranged her stay in Mundka. Allegedly, the man assaulted her while intoxicated on August 10. Authorities have registered a case and are pursuing the suspect.

