Job Offer Lures Woman into Trap in Delhi

A woman from Nepal was allegedly raped after being lured with a job offer in Delhi's Mundka area. The victim, who moved to Delhi seeking refuge from domestic violence, was misled by a contact she met during her train journey. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was reportedly raped in Delhi's Mundka area after being misled with a false job offer, police reported on Wednesday.

The victim, hailing from Nepal, left her husband due to domestic violence and traveled to Delhi from Bengaluru this month. En route, a fellow passenger gave her a contact named Manjeet, promising employment opportunities, police revealed.

A day after her arrival, she contacted the man for a job, who arranged her stay in Mundka. Allegedly, the man assaulted her while intoxicated on August 10. Authorities have registered a case and are pursuing the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

