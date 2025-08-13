Left Menu

Uproar Over Gang Rape Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Law and Order Crisis

In Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, a deaf-mute, mentally challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped by bike-borne men. Arrests were made using CCTV footage. The incident stirred political criticism, questioning the state's law and order under BJP leadership, with demands for strict punishment and improved safety measures.

Balrampur | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:03 IST
A shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district has sparked outrage, as a deaf-mute, mentally challenged woman was reportedly gang-raped by men on motorcycles. The crime was caught on CCTV, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Opposition parties have strongly criticized the BJP-led state government, calling the incident a blatant failure of law and order. Political figures are demanding urgent action and questioning the administration's safety claims.

The case has prompted widespread calls for justice, with the police promising thorough investigations. The violence against women in the region has reignited debates about safety and governance in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

