Illegal Journey: Bangladeshi Man's Two-Decade Indian Deception

A man from Bangladesh, secretly living in India for nearly 20 years, was arrested at Mumbai airport, officials revealed on Wednesday. Aktaruzzaman Aman Ullah attempted to fly to Saudi Arabia using an Indian passport obtained through fraudulent means.

Sahar police officials disclosed that Aktaruzzaman initially arrived in India through West Bengal's 24 South Parganas district in 2006. Over the years, he procured counterfeit documents establishing his purported Indian identity and secured a passport in 2015, which he later lost. However, by 2018, he managed to acquire a new one from Kolkata.

After spending five years in Saudi Arabia on a work visa, Aktaruzzaman returned to India in May. His attempt to fly to Dammam met a snag when immigration officers flagged his recent trip to Bangladesh. Failing to justify his travels, he confessed to his true nationality under rigorous questioning, leading to his arrest under various Indian legal provisions.