Merit-Based Selections: A New Era for Arunachal Pradesh Governance
Governor K T Parnaik emphasized merit in government job selections, urging APPSC to maintain transparency and efficiency. He praised the commission's successful examination process and encouraged ongoing integrity. APPSC, led by Chairman Pradip Lingfa, presented their annual report, discussing potential improvements to further their operational excellence.
Emphasizing the essential role of merit in government job selection, Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday directed the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to prioritize capability and fairness in every recommendation.
Parnaik praised APPSC's effective conduct of state public service examinations, underlining its influence in shaping leadership and governance. He commended Chairman Pradip Lingfa and members for their dedication and efficiency.
In a meeting at Raj Bhavan, APPSC leaders, including Col Koj Tari (Retd) and Rosy Taba, presented their annual report and discussed potential administrative improvements to enhance commission operations.
