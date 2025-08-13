Left Menu

Merit-Based Selections: A New Era for Arunachal Pradesh Governance

Governor K T Parnaik emphasized merit in government job selections, urging APPSC to maintain transparency and efficiency. He praised the commission's successful examination process and encouraged ongoing integrity. APPSC, led by Chairman Pradip Lingfa, presented their annual report, discussing potential improvements to further their operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:20 IST
Merit-Based Selections: A New Era for Arunachal Pradesh Governance
governor
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasizing the essential role of merit in government job selection, Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday directed the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to prioritize capability and fairness in every recommendation.

Parnaik praised APPSC's effective conduct of state public service examinations, underlining its influence in shaping leadership and governance. He commended Chairman Pradip Lingfa and members for their dedication and efficiency.

In a meeting at Raj Bhavan, APPSC leaders, including Col Koj Tari (Retd) and Rosy Taba, presented their annual report and discussed potential administrative improvements to enhance commission operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025