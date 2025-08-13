Supreme Court Revokes Sushil Kumar's Bail: A Legal Tussle Over High-Profile Murder Case
The Supreme Court has overturned the bail of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, accused in the 2021 murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The Court cited Kumar's potential influence on witnesses and the gravity of accusations as reasons, directing him to surrender and stressing careful evaluation in bail decisions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has annulled the bail granted to Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is implicated in the 2021 murder case of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, New Delhi. This decision was made by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra.
Kumar, renowned for his wrestling accolades, faces allegations of violently assaulting Dhankar over a property dispute. His influence over witnesses and potential to delay trial processes were central to the Court's decision. The bench emphasized the serious nature of the charges and directed Kumar to surrender within a week.
The high-profile case was brought to the Supreme Court by Dhankar's father, challenging the Delhi High Court's earlier decision to grant bail. The Court noted that granting bail involves balancing the accused's liberty with the seriousness of the offense and societal impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Law interns for district judges: Bar leaders write to Delhi High Court CJ
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Challenges Parliament Travel Cost Condition in Delhi High Court
SC cancels bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.
Confidentiality Clash: The Delhi High Court's Directive in the Lokpal's Cash-for-Query Case
Key Verdicts in Delhi High Court: Highlights of August 8