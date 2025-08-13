Mystery in the Park: Rickshaw Puller's Decomposed Body Discovered

A shocking discovery was made in north Delhi's Inderlok area when the decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a local park. Authorities have since identified the body as that of Manoj, a 43-year-old rickshaw puller.

The police were alerted to the grim scene on Monday around 6 pm, with reports of a male body hanging within the confines of the kachra park in Shehzada Bagh. Sushil, also a rickshaw puller, helped in identifying the deceased as Manoj, who was known to be an alcoholic.

A team arrived swiftly at the location, finding the body suspended approximately 10 feet high from a tree branch. A forensic team was deployed for a thorough inspection, where they retrieved a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from the site. The body has been sent to Sabzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem, while an active investigation continues.