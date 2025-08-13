Mystery in the Park: Rickshaw Puller's Decomposed Body Discovered
A decomposed body was found hanging in a north Delhi park, identified as a 43-year-old rickshaw puller named Manoj. The police received the alert on Monday and are conducting further investigations. The body was found alongside personal belongings, and efforts are underway to trace his family.
- Country:
- India
A shocking discovery was made in north Delhi's Inderlok area when the decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a local park. Authorities have since identified the body as that of Manoj, a 43-year-old rickshaw puller.
The police were alerted to the grim scene on Monday around 6 pm, with reports of a male body hanging within the confines of the kachra park in Shehzada Bagh. Sushil, also a rickshaw puller, helped in identifying the deceased as Manoj, who was known to be an alcoholic.
A team arrived swiftly at the location, finding the body suspended approximately 10 feet high from a tree branch. A forensic team was deployed for a thorough inspection, where they retrieved a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from the site. The body has been sent to Sabzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem, while an active investigation continues.
- READ MORE ON:
- body
- decomposed
- Delhi
- police
- investigation
- crime
- park
- forensic
- Manoj
- rickshaw
ALSO READ
Midtown Shooting Sparks Chaos in NYC's Financial Hub
Vijayanand's Call for Power Efficiency Sparks Action in Andhra Pradesh
Controversial Voting Law Sparks Democracy Debate in New Zealand
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer Arrest Sparks Outcry
Ceasefire Controversy: Operation Sindoor Sparks Diplomatic and Sports Debates