Left Menu

Tragic Betrayal: Mother, Lover, and Accomplice Arrested in Child's Murder Case

A woman, her lover, and his accomplice have been arrested for the alleged murder of the woman's 10-year-old son. The boy was killed to prevent him from exposing his mother's romantic affair. Police apprehended the suspects and recovered the child's body during their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:46 IST
Tragic Betrayal: Mother, Lover, and Accomplice Arrested in Child's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case that has shocked the community, police have arrested a woman, her lover, and his accomplice for allegedly murdering her 10-year-old son. The arrests were made after the woman, Sona Sharma, attempted to report her son Suraj as missing, while concealing a sinister motive.

Sona Sharma, who lost her husband two years ago, was in a relationship with Faizan, a resident of Golaghat. The romantic involvement reportedly became fatal when the young boy witnessed them together, prompting a tragic decision by the couple to silence him forever.

Faizan, with the assistance of his friend Rashid, carried out the heinous act on Monday by strangling Suraj and concealing his body. The police, following an encounter with Faizan, pieced together the crime and have all three suspects in custody, pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025