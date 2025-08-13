Tragic Betrayal: Mother, Lover, and Accomplice Arrested in Child's Murder Case
A woman, her lover, and his accomplice have been arrested for the alleged murder of the woman's 10-year-old son. The boy was killed to prevent him from exposing his mother's romantic affair. Police apprehended the suspects and recovered the child's body during their investigation.
In a chilling case that has shocked the community, police have arrested a woman, her lover, and his accomplice for allegedly murdering her 10-year-old son. The arrests were made after the woman, Sona Sharma, attempted to report her son Suraj as missing, while concealing a sinister motive.
Sona Sharma, who lost her husband two years ago, was in a relationship with Faizan, a resident of Golaghat. The romantic involvement reportedly became fatal when the young boy witnessed them together, prompting a tragic decision by the couple to silence him forever.
Faizan, with the assistance of his friend Rashid, carried out the heinous act on Monday by strangling Suraj and concealing his body. The police, following an encounter with Faizan, pieced together the crime and have all three suspects in custody, pending further investigation.
