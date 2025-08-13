Election Commission and Bengal's Tainted Officers: A Standoff

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant was summoned to meet with the Election Commission to discuss the state's refusal to suspend officers involved in alleged electoral roll irregularities. This comes after the state's controversial decision to avoid suspension of these officers.

Arriving at the Election Commission's office shortly after 4:30 PM, Pant met with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other election commissioners, leaving the premises around 6 PM without commenting on the deliberations.

The Election Commission's call to Pant follows his recent communication asserting that suspending officers and filing FIRs as suggested by the poll panel would be disproportionately harsh and negatively impact the morale of Bengal's officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)