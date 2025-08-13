High Seas Tensions: U.S. Destroyer and China Clash Near Scarborough Shoal
The Chinese military claimed to have driven away a U.S. destroyer near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, asserting it violated China's sovereignty. The U.S. Navy countered, stating its operation was lawful under international law. This incident exacerbates ongoing territorial tensions in the strategic region.
On Wednesday, the Chinese military announced it had closely monitored and subsequently driven off a U.S. destroyer navigating near the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy, however, maintained that its actions were consistent with international law, underscoring the right to freedom of navigation.
The USS Higgins' voyage marked the first U.S. military presence in these waters in over six years, emerging on the heels of the Philippines alleging 'dangerous manoeuvres' by Chinese vessels. While China claims the incident undermines its sovereignty, the U.S. reiterated its commitment to lawful maritime operations.
This confrontation highlights the ongoing tensions in the resource-rich and strategically vital South China Sea, where geopolitical frictions persist despite international rulings that challenge China's expansive territorial claims.
