Left Menu

High Seas Tensions: U.S. Destroyer and China Clash Near Scarborough Shoal

The Chinese military claimed to have driven away a U.S. destroyer near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, asserting it violated China's sovereignty. The U.S. Navy countered, stating its operation was lawful under international law. This incident exacerbates ongoing territorial tensions in the strategic region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:33 IST
High Seas Tensions: U.S. Destroyer and China Clash Near Scarborough Shoal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the Chinese military announced it had closely monitored and subsequently driven off a U.S. destroyer navigating near the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy, however, maintained that its actions were consistent with international law, underscoring the right to freedom of navigation.

The USS Higgins' voyage marked the first U.S. military presence in these waters in over six years, emerging on the heels of the Philippines alleging 'dangerous manoeuvres' by Chinese vessels. While China claims the incident undermines its sovereignty, the U.S. reiterated its commitment to lawful maritime operations.

This confrontation highlights the ongoing tensions in the resource-rich and strategically vital South China Sea, where geopolitical frictions persist despite international rulings that challenge China's expansive territorial claims.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025