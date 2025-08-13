Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Shipwreck Off Lampedusa

A migrant shipwreck off Lampedusa has resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least 20 individuals, with search efforts for more victims ongoing, according to reports from the U.N. agency UNHCR and the Italian Red Cross.

The survivors, mainly from Libya, recounted their harrowing experience, as they were initially aboard two boats and were forced to transfer due to one boat taking on water, eventually leading to the capsizing of the second vessel. This deadly incident adds to the tragic toll of 675 migrant deaths in the Central Mediterranean this year alone.

Italian authorities, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and echoed by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, reaffirm their commitment to preventing illegal sea journeys and punishing human smugglers. The government is pushing for international cooperation to tackle this urgent humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)