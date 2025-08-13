South Sudan Denies Palestinian Resettlement Talks with Israel

South Sudan has firmly denied engaging in talks with Israel about resettling Palestinians from Gaza within its borders, as per a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Reports from the Associated Press suggested possible discussions between Israel and Juba, but South Sudan authorities dismissed these claims as ungrounded and contradictory to the official stance of the Republic.

Amid heightened tensions in Gaza following recent military actions by Israel, any attempt to relocate Palestinians is met with international concern, paralleling past historical events likened to the Nakba.