South Sudan Denies Palestinian Resettlement Talks with Israel

South Sudan refutes claims of discussions with Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza. The country's foreign ministry declares these reports as baseless. Reports from the Associated Press suggested talks, but South Sudan and other East African nations deny any such proposals. The situation remains tense amid Middle Eastern geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:34 IST
  • Kenya

South Sudan has firmly denied engaging in talks with Israel about resettling Palestinians from Gaza within its borders, as per a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Reports from the Associated Press suggested possible discussions between Israel and Juba, but South Sudan authorities dismissed these claims as ungrounded and contradictory to the official stance of the Republic.

Amid heightened tensions in Gaza following recent military actions by Israel, any attempt to relocate Palestinians is met with international concern, paralleling past historical events likened to the Nakba.

