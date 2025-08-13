Left Menu

Supreme Court's Stray Dog Dilemma: Relocation vs. Immunisation

The Supreme Court will revisit the contentious issue of relocating stray dogs in Delhi-NCR after a previous ruling triggered widespread protests. A new bench will determine the next steps, considering the non-compliance with sterilisation and immunisation measures. Shelters for 5,000 dogs are planned within weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:52 IST
The Supreme Court is set to re-examine the controversial decision to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, as protests erupted nationwide following the initial verdict. The court's new bench, comprised of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, will tackle the case once more.

The previous directive, issued by Justices Pardiwala and Mahadevan on August 11, mandated the swift relocation of stray dogs to shelters to address growing concerns about dog bites and public safety. However, the measure has faced significant opposition from various quarters.

The August 11 order also outlined plans to establish shelters for 5,000 dogs and threatened stringent actions against any interference with the relocation process. This follows allegations that the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, designed to control the stray dog population through sterilisation and immunisation, have been inadequately implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

