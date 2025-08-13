Swift Justice in Odisha: Landmark POCSO Verdict Achieved in Record Time
A Jharsuguda district court in Odisha swiftly sentenced a 54-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a blind minor, accomplishing this within 99 days of the FIR. The court imposed a fine, with additional imprisonment for non-payment, and mandated significant compensation for the survivor.
In a landmark judgment that underscores Odisha's commitment to swift justice, a Jharsuguda district court on Wednesday sentenced a 54-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of a 17-year-old blind girl. The verdict was delivered in just 99 days after the FIR was filed, marking one of the fastest POCSO trials in the state.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Puja Sarangi, who presides over the special POCSO court, also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. Failure to pay will result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment, according to special public prosecutor PR Singhdeo.
Despite being a neighbor, the convict remains unidentified to protect the victim's identity. The court further directed the government to provide Rs 10.50 lakh compensation to the survivor under the victim compensation scheme. The prompt action followed the girl's visit to the convict's house and subsequent assault, reported by her father.
(With inputs from agencies.)
