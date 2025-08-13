Left Menu

Mumbai's Independence Day: A Massive Security Operation

Over 14,000 police personnel, including officers and specialized units, will ensure safety during Mumbai's Independence Day celebrations. Extensive security measures are in place for public processions, with police and specialized forces deployed across the city to maintain order and closely monitor key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:57 IST
Mumbai's Independence Day: A Massive Security Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive security operation to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations, Mumbai will see the deployment of over 14,000 police officers and personnel this year. Officials confirmed the move on Wednesday as part of efforts to maintain law and order during the city's festivities.

Preparations are in full swing as Friday will mark the 69th Independence Day celebration, an event anticipated to feature numerous public processions. Along with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, security forces will be on high alert to safeguard the financial capital.

A strategic deployment includes 11,682 constables and 2,529 officers, with oversight from 39 Assistant Commissioners, 17 DCPs, and seven Additional Commissioners. Specialized units like Force One, SRPF, and Quick Response Teams will bolster efforts, covering key sites and installations across Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025