Mumbai's Independence Day: A Massive Security Operation

In a massive security operation to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations, Mumbai will see the deployment of over 14,000 police officers and personnel this year. Officials confirmed the move on Wednesday as part of efforts to maintain law and order during the city's festivities.

Preparations are in full swing as Friday will mark the 69th Independence Day celebration, an event anticipated to feature numerous public processions. Along with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, security forces will be on high alert to safeguard the financial capital.

A strategic deployment includes 11,682 constables and 2,529 officers, with oversight from 39 Assistant Commissioners, 17 DCPs, and seven Additional Commissioners. Specialized units like Force One, SRPF, and Quick Response Teams will bolster efforts, covering key sites and installations across Mumbai.

