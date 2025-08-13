Rahul Gandhi Withdraws Plea Amidst Savarkar Controversy

Rahul Gandhi's legal team is set to withdraw a plea filed without his consent, alleging a threat from Savarkar's followers, according to his lawyer, Milind Pawar.

The plea, filed in a Pune court, emerged amidst a defamation case by Satyaki Savarkar, who is challenging Gandhi's statements about his great-granduncle, Vinayak Savarkar.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar dismissed the plea as a tactic to delay the trial, which concerns claims of defamation relating to alleged statements Gandhi made about Savarkar's writings.

(With inputs from agencies.)