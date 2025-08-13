Rahul Gandhi Withdraws Plea Amidst Savarkar Controversy
A plea filed in court on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, citing threats from Savarkar followers, is set to be withdrawn as it lacked Gandhi's consent. The plea came amidst a defamation case by Satyaki Savarkar over Gandhi's remarks on Vinayak Savarkar. Tensions rise in the judiciary scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi's legal team is set to withdraw a plea filed without his consent, alleging a threat from Savarkar's followers, according to his lawyer, Milind Pawar.
The plea, filed in a Pune court, emerged amidst a defamation case by Satyaki Savarkar, who is challenging Gandhi's statements about his great-granduncle, Vinayak Savarkar.
Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar dismissed the plea as a tactic to delay the trial, which concerns claims of defamation relating to alleged statements Gandhi made about Savarkar's writings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
