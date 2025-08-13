Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Withdraws Plea Amidst Savarkar Controversy

A plea filed in court on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, citing threats from Savarkar followers, is set to be withdrawn as it lacked Gandhi's consent. The plea came amidst a defamation case by Satyaki Savarkar over Gandhi's remarks on Vinayak Savarkar. Tensions rise in the judiciary scene.

Pune | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi's legal team is set to withdraw a plea filed without his consent, alleging a threat from Savarkar's followers, according to his lawyer, Milind Pawar.

The plea, filed in a Pune court, emerged amidst a defamation case by Satyaki Savarkar, who is challenging Gandhi's statements about his great-granduncle, Vinayak Savarkar.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar dismissed the plea as a tactic to delay the trial, which concerns claims of defamation relating to alleged statements Gandhi made about Savarkar's writings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

