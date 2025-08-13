Left Menu

Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Lampedusa's Latest Migrant Shipwreck

A shipwreck near Lampedusa, Italy, resulted in the deaths of at least 26 migrants from Libya. Ongoing rescue operations saved 60 people. This tragedy highlights the dangerous Mediterranean crossing from Africa to Europe, as Italian officials push for stricter measures against human smugglers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:35 IST
Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Lampedusa's Latest Migrant Shipwreck
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic shipwreck near the Italian island of Lampedusa has claimed the lives of at least 26 migrants, with 60 others rescued, according to the coastguard. The death toll remains provisional as search efforts continue. This incident is the latest in a series of disasters involving migrants attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

A migrant boat was spotted capsized about 14 miles off the coast of Lampedusa, prompting a rescue operation. Initial reports from survivors indicate they left Libya's Tripoli area on two boats. After one boat began taking on water, they transferred to the second vessel, which also capsized. It is estimated that 92 to 97 people were involved in the journey.

This year alone, 675 migrants have died on the central Mediterranean route. Italian authorities, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, are intensifying efforts to prevent illegal sea journeys and combat human smuggling, as emphasized by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025