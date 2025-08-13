Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Lampedusa's Latest Migrant Shipwreck

A tragic shipwreck near the Italian island of Lampedusa has claimed the lives of at least 26 migrants, with 60 others rescued, according to the coastguard. The death toll remains provisional as search efforts continue. This incident is the latest in a series of disasters involving migrants attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

A migrant boat was spotted capsized about 14 miles off the coast of Lampedusa, prompting a rescue operation. Initial reports from survivors indicate they left Libya's Tripoli area on two boats. After one boat began taking on water, they transferred to the second vessel, which also capsized. It is estimated that 92 to 97 people were involved in the journey.

This year alone, 675 migrants have died on the central Mediterranean route. Italian authorities, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, are intensifying efforts to prevent illegal sea journeys and combat human smuggling, as emphasized by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

