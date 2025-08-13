Animal Rights Activists Rally Against Stray Dog Relocation
Animal lovers in Delhi-NCR protested a Supreme Court order mandating the relocation of stray dogs to shelters due to rising rabies cases. Activists voiced concerns over the lack of shelter facilities and urged a reconsideration of the alleged cruelty of the measure.
In a spirited demonstration on Wednesday, animal rights activists in Delhi-NCR urged the withdrawal of a Supreme Court order that mandates the transfer of all stray dogs to shelter homes. The directive comes amidst increasing reports of dog bites and rabies cases in the region, sparking outrage among animal lovers and volunteers.
Holding banners with the poignant question, "Independence Day, for Whom?", the protesters included notable personalities like NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande and People for Animals co-founder Ambika Shukla. They denounced the ruling, emphasizing the divisive impact it has on communities already split by religion and language.
Protester Vidhya Pandey highlighted the lack of adequate shelter homes, questioning the feasibility of the Supreme Court's order. The demonstration featured slogans like "Save our dogs" and "Delhi government, roll back the order", alongside visuals of dogs and Lord Shiva.
