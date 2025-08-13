Left Menu

Animal Rights Activists Rally Against Stray Dog Relocation

Animal lovers in Delhi-NCR protested a Supreme Court order mandating the relocation of stray dogs to shelters due to rising rabies cases. Activists voiced concerns over the lack of shelter facilities and urged a reconsideration of the alleged cruelty of the measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:55 IST
Animal Rights Activists Rally Against Stray Dog Relocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited demonstration on Wednesday, animal rights activists in Delhi-NCR urged the withdrawal of a Supreme Court order that mandates the transfer of all stray dogs to shelter homes. The directive comes amidst increasing reports of dog bites and rabies cases in the region, sparking outrage among animal lovers and volunteers.

Holding banners with the poignant question, "Independence Day, for Whom?", the protesters included notable personalities like NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande and People for Animals co-founder Ambika Shukla. They denounced the ruling, emphasizing the divisive impact it has on communities already split by religion and language.

Protester Vidhya Pandey highlighted the lack of adequate shelter homes, questioning the feasibility of the Supreme Court's order. The demonstration featured slogans like "Save our dogs" and "Delhi government, roll back the order", alongside visuals of dogs and Lord Shiva.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025