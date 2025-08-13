Enhanced Security Measures Rolled Out for Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort
Ahead of India's Independence Day, security measures are intensified at Red Fort, Delhi. Authorities ensure that non-vegetarian eateries properly dispose of waste to prevent birds from obstructing helicopters. Over 10,000 police personnel, supported by high-tech surveillance, are deployed to secure the event where PM Modi will address the nation.
With Independence Day approaching, security arrangements in Delhi have been strengthened, particularly around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech. Authorities have ordered non-vegetarian eateries to manage waste effectively to prevent bird interference with helicopter movements.
In a meeting led by Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh, officials discussed comprehensive plans to secure the event. Over 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic officials will ensure robust security, supported by advanced surveillance technology, including facial recognition and under-vehicle scanning systems.
Surveillance initiatives also include extensive CCTV monitoring and drone detection, particularly at parking facilities near the venue, to detect any potential threats. Traffic personnel are instructed to enforce restrictions diligently, ensuring smooth vehicular movement on the day.
