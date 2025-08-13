Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures Rolled Out for Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort

Ahead of India's Independence Day, security measures are intensified at Red Fort, Delhi. Authorities ensure that non-vegetarian eateries properly dispose of waste to prevent birds from obstructing helicopters. Over 10,000 police personnel, supported by high-tech surveillance, are deployed to secure the event where PM Modi will address the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:19 IST
Enhanced Security Measures Rolled Out for Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With Independence Day approaching, security arrangements in Delhi have been strengthened, particularly around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech. Authorities have ordered non-vegetarian eateries to manage waste effectively to prevent bird interference with helicopter movements.

In a meeting led by Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh, officials discussed comprehensive plans to secure the event. Over 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic officials will ensure robust security, supported by advanced surveillance technology, including facial recognition and under-vehicle scanning systems.

Surveillance initiatives also include extensive CCTV monitoring and drone detection, particularly at parking facilities near the venue, to detect any potential threats. Traffic personnel are instructed to enforce restrictions diligently, ensuring smooth vehicular movement on the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025