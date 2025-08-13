Irregular Migration to Europe Persists Amid New Routes and Tighter Borders
Illegal arrivals to Europe declined in 2025 due to enhanced EU cooperation with African nations. Despite this, migrants are turning to new and riskier routes in response to stricter security, with smuggling networks thriving. Experts emphasize the persistent need for migration and the limited impact of harsh measures.
In 2025, the number of people illegally arriving in Europe has decreased, supported by intensified cooperation between the EU and African countries. Nevertheless, experts caution that irregular migration will endure due to ongoing conflicts and economic struggles.
Frontex data reveals a 20% drop in arrivals in the first half of the year, continuing a downward trend since 2024. This decline is attributed to the EU's tougher stance on illicit migrations, despite migrants finding ways to navigate these restrictions.
New and often perilous routes are being utilized as migrants adapt to heightened EU security measures. The emergence of a significant Mediterranean Sea route between Libya and Greece highlights this shift as the EU struggles to balance border security with humanitarian considerations.
ALSO READ
Euro Struggles as Global Trade Pact Sparks Market Jitters
Adidas Faces Double-Digit Million Euro Tariff Impact
Infiltration Foiled: Two Terrorists Neutralised in Poonch
Tim Minchin Reflects, EU Extends Downtown Deal, and Warner Bros Discovery Unwinds
European Shares Slide Amid Bank Stock Decline and Earnings Focus