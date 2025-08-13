Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves 10% Reservation for Former Agniveers
The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved a 10% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in direct government recruitment. This decision pertains to Group 'C' uniformed posts, exempting them from the physical efficiency test and providing age relaxation. The approval was led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has taken a significant step by approving a 10% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers seeking direct recruitment in government services.
In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, this decision was officially sanctioned, offering substantial benefits to the returning army personnel.
The reservation, which applies to Group 'C' uniformed posts under the state government, includes exemptions from physical efficiency tests and relaxations in age limits to facilitate smoother transitions for former Agniveers.
