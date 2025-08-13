Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves 10% Reservation for Former Agniveers

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved a 10% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in direct government recruitment. This decision pertains to Group 'C' uniformed posts, exempting them from the physical efficiency test and providing age relaxation. The approval was led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:49 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves 10% Reservation for Former Agniveers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has taken a significant step by approving a 10% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers seeking direct recruitment in government services.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, this decision was officially sanctioned, offering substantial benefits to the returning army personnel.

The reservation, which applies to Group 'C' uniformed posts under the state government, includes exemptions from physical efficiency tests and relaxations in age limits to facilitate smoother transitions for former Agniveers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025