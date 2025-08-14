Crime Spree: Series of Armored Truck Heists in Philadelphia

Authorities are delving into a string of possibly connected armored truck heists in the Philadelphia area, after two masked gunmen escaped with between USD700,000 and USD800,000 in a recent brazen midday robbery.

During the heist at an H Mart in Elkins Park, the two suspects wielded firearms before fleeing, abandoning their getaway vehicle nearby. No one was injured in the incident.

The case shares similarities with four other armored vehicle robberies in the city since June, prompting a collaborative investigation by local police and the FBI.