Left Menu

Crime Spree: Series of Armored Truck Heists in Philadelphia

An armed robbery at a Philadelphia-area store may be linked to four similar heists this summer. Two armed individuals took between USD700,000 and USD800,000. Police are investigating possible connections to earlier robberies. Arrests have been made in relation to a previous robbery with most money recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 14-08-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 01:24 IST
Crime Spree: Series of Armored Truck Heists in Philadelphia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities are delving into a string of possibly connected armored truck heists in the Philadelphia area, after two masked gunmen escaped with between USD700,000 and USD800,000 in a recent brazen midday robbery.

During the heist at an H Mart in Elkins Park, the two suspects wielded firearms before fleeing, abandoning their getaway vehicle nearby. No one was injured in the incident.

The case shares similarities with four other armored vehicle robberies in the city since June, prompting a collaborative investigation by local police and the FBI.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025