Trump's Bold Bid to Control Washington's Police Force

U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to extend his control over Washington's police, using a federal law for emergencies. He claims crime is rampant, despite stats showing a decline. His efforts include deploying National Guard troops and making numerous arrests, sparking debates on his presidential powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:18 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant move, President Donald Trump aims to extend federal oversight of Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, citing extraordinary emergency conditions.

This decision is part of a broader strategy to assert control over America's crime-stricken urban centers, although critics question the legality and effectiveness of such measures.

Despite declining crime statistics, Trump's administration maintains that federal intervention is essential to combat rising violence and lawlessness, leading to clashes with local leaders and legal experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

