Trump's Bold Bid to Control Washington's Police Force

In a significant move, President Donald Trump aims to extend federal oversight of Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, citing extraordinary emergency conditions.

This decision is part of a broader strategy to assert control over America's crime-stricken urban centers, although critics question the legality and effectiveness of such measures.

Despite declining crime statistics, Trump's administration maintains that federal intervention is essential to combat rising violence and lawlessness, leading to clashes with local leaders and legal experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)