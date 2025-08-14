Codelco's El Teniente Shutdown: A Costly Collapse

A costly shutdown at Codelco's El Teniente mine has resulted in a loss of 20,000 to 30,000 metric tons of copper, equivalent to about $300 million. The incident occurred following an accident in late July.

Codelco Chairman Maximo Pacheco revealed the financial impact of the shutdown in a statement released on Wednesday. The accident, which took place on July 31, caused a collapse at the mine leading to the tragic deaths of six workers.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities aim to determine the cause of the collapse. This event highlights ongoing safety concerns in the mining sector.

