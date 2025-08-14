Unprecedented Legal Battle: Trump's Administration vs. Maryland's Entire Federal Bench

The Trump administration's unprecedented legal move to sue Maryland's entire federal bench over a deportation pause order was challenged by US District Judge Thomas Cullen on Wednesday. The order, issued by Maryland's federal judges, blocks the immediate deportation of immigrants seeking habeas corpus reviews in Maryland courts.

Judge Cullen, expressing skepticism during a federal court hearing in Baltimore, questioned why all Maryland judges were sued instead of pursuing other legal avenues. Representing a rare legal scenario, the lawsuit accuses the judiciary of hindering the enforcement of immigration laws, a claim Maryland judges refute, arguing for judicial review protections.

With a ruling expected by Labor Day, the case highlights the Trump administration's aggressive response to perceived judicial impediments to its immigration policies. As the debate unfolds, concerns rise about the implications this legal battle may have on inter-branch relationships and judicial independence in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)