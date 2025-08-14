Tensions Rise as North Korea Refuses to Engage: Kim Yo Jong's Stern Response

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong issued a stark rebuff to South Korea's recent peace initiatives, stating unequivocally that any expectation of North Korean concessions was unrealistic. Her comments come amidst reports of dismantled loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border, a sign of potential diplomatic thawing.

Speaking through the official KCNA news agency, Kim, representing her brother Kim Jong Un, labeled the annual military exercises between South Korea and the United States as inadequate assurances of goodwill. She reiterated Pyongyang's unwavering stance against Seoul's government, dismissing their overtures as ineffective.

South Korea's military has maintained vigilance, observing North Korea's border activities cautiously. Despite reports of dismantled loudspeakers, a military spokesperson advised caution against premature interpretations, warning against North Korean claims that may mislead international expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)