Ukrainian Drone Debris Ignites Volgograd Refinery Fire

Debris from Ukrainian drones ignited a fire at a Volgograd oil refinery in Russia, promptly extinguished by firefighters. While no casualties were reported, Lukoil has not commented. Russia's defense ministry claimed that they intercepted and destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones overnight, including nine over Volgograd.

Updated: 14-08-2025 10:35 IST
  • Russia

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd due to fallen debris from Ukrainian drones, the region's governor reported on Thursday. Prompt response from firefighters prevented any casualties, according to Andrey Bocharov.

Despite the incident, Lukoil, the refinery's owner, has yet to comment on the attack. Reports indicate that the incident is part of broader tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry announced that air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 44 Ukrainian drones throughout the night, with nine of these being targeted over the Volgograd area. The situation underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.

