Restoration Efforts Unite Greek and Turkish Cypriots in Peace Push

Divided Cyprus sees Greek and Turkish Cypriots collaborating to restore cemeteries, a symbolic act for reconciliation. Efforts focus on 15 sites on each side of the divide, with EU funding. Historical tensions persist, but restoration represents a step toward mutual respect and potential peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tochni | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the divided island of Cyprus, the cemeteries that dot the landscape are not just places of rest but also symbols of the ethnic and political fault lines that have persisted for decades. Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots are coming together to restore these sites, healing old wounds.

About 15 cemeteries on each side of the Green Line are being restored as part of a €700,000 project. This endeavor is seen as a crucial move toward reconciliation, backed by European Union funding and support from the United Nations, amid a stalemate in peace talks.

Since the 1974 division driven by a Turkish invasion, communities have been isolated. However, joint restoration initiatives are providing a platform for renewed dialogue, as both communities recognize the importance of honoring their shared cultural heritage and providing dignity to the departed.

