Supreme Court Challenges Elephants' Captivity in Vantara

The Supreme Court criticized a plea seeking to establish a monitoring committee for returning captive elephants held at Vantara. Justices asked for Vantara to be added as a party. The petitioner alleges various violations and seeks the reassignment of captive wildlife and birds smuggled into Vantara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has labeled as vague a petition calling for the creation of a monitoring committee to oversee the release of captive elephants from Vantara, a center meant for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale advised petitioner advocate C R Jaya Sukin to include Vantara as a respondent in the case, expressing concern over the absence of representation from the center being criticized.

The court has requested Vantara's inclusion in the petition and postponed the matter to August 25. The petitioner claims violations of laws and rules, alleging that both national and international animals have been mishandled at Vantara.

