Telangana Braces for Heavy Rains: Precautionary Measures in Full Swing
Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed district collectors to implement measures to prevent loss amid heavy rains. Rs 1 crore per district has been allocated for relief, with special coordination in Hyderabad. NDRF teams have been deployed, and continued rainfall has disrupted road links. An 80-year-old woman died in Warangal due to flooding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana is on high alert as Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed district collectors to take necessary steps to prevent loss of life and property due to heavy rains.
A Rs 1 crore relief fund has been allocated for each district. In a video conference, the minister emphasized vigilance amid the forecasted downpour, with Hyderabad coordinating various departments.
The state witnesses widespread rain with Old Kothagudem and Rudrur recording significant precipitation. Several villages face connectivity issues, and the NDRF is active on the ground following a tragic incident in Warangal.
