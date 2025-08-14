Wave of Terrorist Attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Grim Reminder of Security Challenges

A series of coordinated terrorist attacks rocked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, this week, leaving four police officers dead and nine others injured. The attacks unfolded at police stations and checkpoints across the province.

In Peshawar, a police constable lost his life while another was injured in assaults on the Hassan Khel station and nearby posts. In a separate encounter in Upper Dir, a Quick Response Force vehicle was ambushed, resulting in three officers dead and eight injured, who were swiftly moved to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an extensive search operation to track down the perpetrators.

Attacks were also reported in other districts, including Khyber, where a heavily defended checkpoint at Sakhi Pul was targeted but successfully defended. Similar incidents occurred in Nasir Bagh and Mattani but were thwarted without casualties. Security has since been heightened, with police on alert to thwart further threats, as condemned by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)