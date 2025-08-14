Left Menu

Wave of Terrorist Attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Grim Reminder of Security Challenges

A series of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of four police personnel and injuries to nine others. The attacks targeted police stations and checkposts. Security forces repelled the assailants, prompting a province-wide security alert. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the incidents as cowardly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:29 IST
Wave of Terrorist Attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Grim Reminder of Security Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A series of coordinated terrorist attacks rocked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, this week, leaving four police officers dead and nine others injured. The attacks unfolded at police stations and checkpoints across the province.

In Peshawar, a police constable lost his life while another was injured in assaults on the Hassan Khel station and nearby posts. In a separate encounter in Upper Dir, a Quick Response Force vehicle was ambushed, resulting in three officers dead and eight injured, who were swiftly moved to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an extensive search operation to track down the perpetrators.

Attacks were also reported in other districts, including Khyber, where a heavily defended checkpoint at Sakhi Pul was targeted but successfully defended. Similar incidents occurred in Nasir Bagh and Mattani but were thwarted without casualties. Security has since been heightened, with police on alert to thwart further threats, as condemned by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025